Gold Price Looks to Hold Gains Ahead of G-20

By: Daniela Cambone
Despite the pullback, the gold rally isn't over just yet, and one expert is forecasting that prices will rise to around $1,480 an ounce in the next two months.
"This move is just getting underway, and we're going to make another leg up to about $1,480 in the next two months," Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures said on Thursday.
The trader said that the combination of deteriorating global growth and trade-war turmoil, coupled with the Fed's dovish outlook, are why gold prices are thriving, as the U.S. dollar is put under pressure.
"I like this move and this is a bullish breakout above the five-year trend," he said. "Over the next two months, the path of least resistance is higher; it's technically higher and fundamentally higher, so $1,480 is what I'm targeting."
