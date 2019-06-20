THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Mind your business.

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Goldman Sachs’ Dire Tech Stocks Warning Contradicts Its Own Data

By: Wes Messamore
CCN


Goldman is blowing cold on FAANG stocks–– but is it really?
Photo: Marco Verch via Flickr

Goldman Sachs issued a dire warning about U.S. tech stocks last weekend. Their valuation premiums are at historic highs.

Add the potential threat of U.S. regulatory interventions, and Goldman sees a bear market ahead for tech.

In an investor note Friday, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, David Kostin, admonished clients about the risks facing tech stocks:

“Rising market concentration and the political landscape suggest that regulatory risk will persist and could eventually weigh on company fundamentals.

The valuation premium for growth is elevated today relative to history; Software in particular now carries the highest multiples since the Tech Bubble.”

But Goldman is Playing Both Sides of The Fence


