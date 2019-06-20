Goldman Sachs’ Dire Tech Stocks Warning Contradicts Its Own Data

CCN
Photo: Marco Verch via Flickr
Goldman Sachs issued a dire warning about U.S. tech stocks last weekend. Their valuation premiums are at historic highs.
Add the potential threat of U.S. regulatory interventions, and Goldman sees a bear market ahead for tech.
In an investor note Friday, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, David Kostin, admonished clients about the risks facing tech stocks:
“Rising market concentration and the political landscape suggest that regulatory risk will persist and could eventually weigh on company fundamentals.
The valuation premium for growth is elevated today relative to history; Software in particular now carries the highest multiples since the Tech Bubble.”
But Goldman is Playing Both Sides of The Fence
