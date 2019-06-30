I Lived Like Elon Musk for a Week But One Day Was Enough

They say success is a mindset. No offense to whoever “they” are, but that doesn’t really help most people much. So what about a real-life example to live by? If you've got problems with procrastinating, feeling overwhelmed by all the stuff you need to get done, and just overall pitiful time management skills, this is what can help you. Okay, now, who's one of the most successful and productive dudes out there? You're right! It's Elon Musk!
This guy is a productivity ninja who’s mastered the art of time management. He heads multiple companies, the most well-known being Tesla and SpaceX, and has admitted that he works 100 hours a week or more! Let's try to follow his typical schedule for a week.