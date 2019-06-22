ICE Director Says ICE Can't Be Compared To Nazis Since They're Just Following Orders

The Humble Libertarian
In June 2018 acting ICE director Thomas Homan, with a straight face, told Tucker Carlson that ICE and the Border Patrol cannot be compared to Nazis because they "are simply enforcing laws enacted by Congress." This is not the Onion:
Tucker Carlson: "Mr. Homan thank you for joining us. You've heard of prominent people compare your behavior to that of the Nazis, to that of the Roosevelt Administration interning the Japanese during WWII.
How do you respond?
Thomas Homan: "I think it's an insult to the brave men and women of the Border Patrol and ICE to call law enforcement officers the Nazis. They're simply enforcing the laws enacted by Congress."
This is called the 'Nuremberg defense' – which was employed by German Nazi officials during the Nuremberg trials after World War II in an attempt to escape accountability for their actions by claiming they were merely following orders.