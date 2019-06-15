Joe Biden Said Amazon Doesn't Pay Enough Taxes. Amazon Wasn't Having It.

Reason
The Democratic presidential hopeful tweeted that the company pays "a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers.
In the wake of reports that Amazon paid no federal taxes last year, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden took to Twitter yesterday to complain about the tech behemoth's tax bill:
Amazon wasn't having it. "We've paid $2.6B in corporate taxes since 2016," it tweeted back. "We pay every penny we owe. Congress designed tax laws to encourage companies to reinvest in the American economy. We have. $200B in investments since 2011 & 300K US jobs. Assume VP Biden's complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon."
