Libertarian Party 2020 Presidential Candidate Plans to Cancel The Federal Government

Kennedy | Fox Business
In an interview Monday with Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox Business, 2020 Libertarian Party presidential candidate Adam Kokesh, an Iraq War vet and libertarian political activist explained why he wants to abolish the federal government:
"America is too good for this government. It's time for us to be united in freedom instead of government.
And my proposal is the localization of the federal government, dissolving it through a bankruptcy process in a peaceful, orderly, responsible manner that would leave us with 50 Independent States, and of course up to 562 sovereign Native Nations.
So in terms of getting rid of it on Day 1, it's a little more complicated than that, but yes I will be resigning on Day 1. I think the only thing you can do when you're handed the ring of power is to throw it directly into the fire."