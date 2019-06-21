Libertarian Party Chairman Is Denouncing Ron Paul Again

The Ron Paul Institute
You may recall United States Libertarian Party Chairman Nicholas Sarwark, in a December of 2016 interview, denouncing prominent libertarian communicator Ron Paul’s support for states’ rights.
In that interview, Sarwark said Paul, who ran three times for US president including once as the Libertarian Party nominee, “had policy prescriptions that were straight-up wrong and anti-libertarian.”
Sarwark is back this week with a fresh denunciation of Paul.
Read more at The Ron Paul Institute.