Mark Zuckerberg Defends Libra, Says Facebook Only Has One Vote

Mark Zuckerberg provided some rare commentary on Facebook’s new Libra cryptocurrency project.
“Building a financial system is not the kind of thing that a company can do by itself. So we played a role in helping to stand this up.
But the Libra Association is an independent organization, and we will have one vote in it… By the time it launches, hopefully we will have 100 co-founding companies.”
Mark Zuckerberg’s Libra Assurances Are A Joke
The partner companies Zuckerberg references shouldn’t give consumers or businesses any more reason to trust Libra, certainly not more than they can trust decentralized, proof-of-work cryptos like bitcoin and Ethereum...
