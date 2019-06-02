Millionaire Bernie Sanders Refuses To Share The Wealth

The Humble Libertarian
Senator Bernie Sanders is a socialist democrat who promises to make the rich share their wealth if elected president in 2020.
As a U.S. Senator from Vermont, he has worked to raise taxes on Americans and provide debt relief to students as well as poor- and middle-class families. But the champagne socialist refuses to share any of his wealth.
Open Secrets pegs Sanders' personal net worth at nearly three-quarters of a million dollars as of 2015. But after a near miss at the DNC nomination in 2020, and a bestselling book, Sanders acknowledged last month he's now a millionaire.
Here's How Much Money Bernie Sanders Has...
In 2018 Sanders made $390,000 from book royalties according to CNBC. That's down from the $850,000 worth of book royalties he made in 2016, and again in 2017. That money is all gravy on top of the Senator's lavish $174,000 salary.
Bernie and his wife own three houses after they bought their lakefront summer house in 2016. Their total assets are worth as much as $1.3 million according to CNBC.
And they have as much as half a million dollars just collecting dust in a bank account at the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union.
They could be helping the poor with it.
How many kids suffer from mercury, lead, and soot in their air? And the most polluting incinerators in America hurt low-income and minority neighborhoods the most. We need clean air and water for all—not a government that works on behalf of polluters. https://t.co/2X6efs0jMu— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 26, 2019
Sanders says the government works on behalf of polluters and not citizens and the environment. Yet he uses his exceptional income and wealth to buy more luxuries he doesn't really need instead of funneling the money to non-profit policy initiatives, and scientific research to decrease pollution.
Force Others to Be The Change You Want To See
Gandhi said: "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." Yet, Sanders won't be the change he wants to see in the world. Sanders' tax returns show he only gave 2.26% of his income to charity in 2017 despite earning millions.
The year before he gave even less. His returns show he gave less than 1% of his income to charity in 2016 despite earning more than a million dollars.
Bernie Sanders won't even voluntarily do what he plans to force other wealthy Americans to do. His glib answer to critics in the CNN town hall clip above was: "I plead guilty to have written a book which was an international best-seller."
That sounds like the reasonable attitude of a successful capitalist like Jeff Bezos or the Koch Brothers who Bernie's fanboys hate.
It dismisses the core of the question too.
What he does with his wealth after he's made it is what's at issue here, not how much he's made. Isn't the old socialist creed: From each according to his ability to each according to his need?
Clearly, Bernie has a far above average ability to earn but is not distributing his fortune to others according to his own assessment of their need. Instead he's investing his wealth in the stock market while branding himself as a crusader against Wall Street.
Trump said he would “stop Wall Street from getting away with murder." Instead, he deregulated Wall Street and gave them a $20 billion tax break.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2019
I've got a better idea. We're going to make Wall Street pay its fair share and stop reckless speculation. https://t.co/c1U272rzpS
Ralph Nader Puts Bernie Sanders to Shame
Why doesn't someone as well off as Bernie Sanders, who has made his millions based on the principles of sharing wealth with those in need, sign up to Bill and Melinda Gates' giving pledge to give away most of the wealth he doesn't actually need to be reasonably secure and comfortable, rather than living deep in luxury?
Billionaire Robert F. Smith's gift to forgive the student debts of the graduating class of Morehouse College was extremely generous. But the student crisis will not be solved by charity. It must be addressed by governmental action. https://t.co/hnbVuscke6— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2019
Compare Sanders to Ralph Nader, another famous American social crusader. Though he has had a comparably high profile and earning opportunities, Nader is famously frugal.
He hasn't owned a car since 1955. He has never bought a color television. He buys his clothes at Army Surplus stores and thrift shops. He uses the rest of his wealth to power his political initiatives for policy change.
Now that looks like a man who really believes what he's saying, owns it, and lives up to it. Not like someone who says one thing and does another, someone who is just saying it for votes.
