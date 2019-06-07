Monticello: Portrait of Its Designer

The Objective Standard
Two hundred and fifty years ago, the first bricks were laid for what would become Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. At twenty-three, Jefferson had just been elected to his first political office in the Virginia legislature—and he was also beginning what would become a side career as the nation’s first native-born architect. Monticello, which he never quite finished, would prove not only a world-famous tourist attraction, but also a window into the mind of this most complex and captivating of America’s founding fathers.
Read more at The Objective Standard.
No comments:
Post a Comment