THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Mind your business.

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Morgan Stanley Fears Trade War Recession in 2020 as Stock Market Burns

By: Wes Messamore
CCN


Morgan Stanley’s chief economist expects a global recession in three quarters if the trade war escalates, CNBC reported Sunday. In May Donald Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 25%. The move sent equities into a tailspin, wiping out $1 trillion from global stock markets on the next day of trading.

The U.S. also threatened to expand the 25% tariff to include $300 billion more Chinese goods.

Morgan Stanley’s chief economist, Chetan Ahya, warned of the dire consequences in a research note Sunday. He said it would put the world “in a recession in three quarters.”

Read more at CCN.


Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet