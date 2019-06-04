Morgan Stanley Fears Trade War Recession in 2020 as Stock Market Burns

CCN
Morgan Stanley’s chief economist expects a global recession in three quarters if the trade war escalates, CNBC reported Sunday. In May Donald Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 25%. The move sent equities into a tailspin, wiping out $1 trillion from global stock markets on the next day of trading.
The U.S. also threatened to expand the 25% tariff to include $300 billion more Chinese goods.
Morgan Stanley’s chief economist, Chetan Ahya, warned of the dire consequences in a research note Sunday. He said it would put the world “in a recession in three quarters.”
