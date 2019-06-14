Move Introduced to Repeal Federal Gun-Free School Zones Act

Guns.com
A measure that would scrap the longstanding federal “gun-free zone” rules when passing within 1,000 feet of a school has been introduced in the U.S. House.
The Safe Students Act, first announced in 2007 by U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, has been rebooted by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie this week and re-introduced with seven co-sponsors. The move would repeal the 30-year-old “no guns allowed” zone around public, private, and parochial elementary and high schools nationwide. Backers argue the bill is needed to allow local governments and school boards to set their own firearms policy without Washington red tape.
(THL) Democrats say legislators need to take substantive action to keep people safe. Well if they don't support this then they don't really want to keep people safe.
They're just parroting the lines of authoritarians who use crises to consolidate their power over the people.