Politics Is A High Conflict Mental Disorder Involving 'Splitting' –– making people all good or all bad.

How toxic people wage emotional warfare on others
Bill Eddy
BigThink
Expect emotional warfare where there are high-conflict people.
- High-conflict emotional warfare exists everywhere there are high-conflict people.
- Their strategy is usually to seduce someone get other people to agree with them on attacking someone else.
In mental health terms, this is called "splitting," where you split people into all good and all bad. Splitting is linked to borderline and narcissistic personality disorders.
- High-conflict people dominate by sowing division, at all levels of society — from school boards to state governments.