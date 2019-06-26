Rand Paul Discusses Iran

Fox News
"I'm really proud of President Trump for showing restraint. It really takes a statesman to show restraint amidst a chorus of voices for war. Whether the sanctions will work is another story.
Currently from the Iranian perspective–– they see the sanctions as an act of war.
Cutting off their ability to sell any oil to Asia... is actually I think becoming so stringent that they have a couple possibilities:
They say we're sorry and we're going to negotiate, or they say we're really, really mad and we're going to fight.
Unfortunately, it looks like we got their back up against a wall, and we're more likely to have military confrontations than we are to have diplomacy.
The problem is because right now we pulled out of an agreement that Iran was actually adhering to, the Iranians feel like, you know, we're not acting in a good faith manner."