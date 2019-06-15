Rand Paul: Time to Reign in Trump

WDRB41
Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said President Trump is acting too much like a king, and it is time for Congress to do its job of checking presidential power.
Paul, a Republican who generally supports the president, pointed to Trump’s declaring a national emergency to fund a border wall.
“You may remember me sometimes saying President Obama was abusing the separation of powers and acting too much like a king. Well, now there's a Republican doing some of the similar things,” Paul told WDRB News during an interview Friday in Louisville.
“I'm for spending for some border security. I think we do have to have secure borders, but I think Congress has to appropriate the money. I don't think the president should be allowed to.”
Paul said the separation of powers also applies to tariffs.
Read more at WDRB.