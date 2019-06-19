Rand Paul wants Congress involved in Iran decision, says war would be 'a bigger mistake' than Iraq

Fox News
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, said a war with Iran would be an even bigger mistake than the war with Iraq, and pushed for Congress to get involved in the process of approval.
Paul appeared on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Tuesday and commented on the possibility of President Trump sending additional troops to the Middle East.
"You know, I'm for less troops in the Middle East. I think it's a mistake to keep ramping things up," Paul said.
"One of the things I like about President Trump is that he said the Iraq War was a mistake. I think an Iran war would be even a bigger mistake than the Iraq War. We lost over 4,000 soldiers over there. I don't think we need to get involved in another war.
