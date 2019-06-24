Recession, Gold, and the Dollar

Real Vision Finance
Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, talks with Brent Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital, about the interaction between the dollar and gold. Schiff predicts that the Federal Reserve will ultimately have to decide between saving the dollar from hyperinflation and bailing out the U.S. government. In either case, gold is positioned to be a safe haven for investors should the worst come to pass. This video is excerpted from a piece published on Real Vision on October 20, 2017.