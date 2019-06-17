Remote Workers Are Outperforming Office Workers--Here's Why

Inc.
Have you seen any of these gimmicky office designs? Candy dispensers in conference rooms. Hammocks and indoor treehouses. Tech companies tend to be the worst offenders with the startup favorites: beer taps and table tennis.
Maybe there is fun for a moment when the candy bar drops -- but does all that money spent on gimmicks deliver anything meaningful for the people who work there?
I have to wonder why company founders are trying so hard with these in-office "perks." I get that the goal is to create collaboration and fun. But I think this is doing more harm than good. And research shows that the problem is only getting worse.
In fact, one study found that the number of people who say they cannot concentrate at their desk has increased by 16 percent since 2008. Also startling:
The number of workers who say they do not have access to quiet places to do focused work is up by 13 percent.
