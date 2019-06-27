Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Was A Surprise Breakout In First Democratic Debate

Quartz
Ten people vying to be president on one stage was always going to be messy, and the first Democratic primary debate was just that.
Candidates talked over one another, MSNBC had technical problems, moderators struggled to stop candidates from talking when their time was up, and New York mayor Bill de Blasio yelled a lot.
It’s not really possible to declare a “winner,” especially since there’s another debate tomorrow night with an entirely new slate of candidates.
(THL) I predicted this here last month.