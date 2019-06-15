Report finds cops shot rapper sleeping in car 55 times

The Hill
An independent report ordered by city officials in Vallejo, Calif., found that 21-year-old rapper Willie McCoy was fatally shot 55 times within seconds by police officers who found him sleeping in his car earlier this year.
According to USA Today, the report, conducted by police consultant and former peace officer David Blake, found that the group of six police officers fired the rounds at McCoy in 3.5 seconds in the February shooting.
At the time, McCoy had been found sleeping in his car outside of a local Taco Bell. Police said they found the rapper, also known as “Willie Bo,” sleeping in a drive-through lane with a handgun in his lap...
In his report, however, Blake said that he found the officers’ use of deadly force to be “reasonable and in line with contemporary training and police practices associated with use of deadly force.”
