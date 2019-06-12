Right On Cue...The 'New ISIS Threat' In Afghanistan

The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Afghanistan - the "good war" that never ends. Just when it seemed the US was making progress toward ending the longest war in its history, a new bad guy has emerged that, we are told, is far more threatening than the guys we've been fighting for 20 years. Forget the Taliban! We have to stay in Afghanistan to fight ISIS! Meanwhile, Trump has dropped more bombs on Afghanistan this year alone than Obama's average over five years. -The Ron Paul Liberty Report, Hat tip: Lew Rockwell