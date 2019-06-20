THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Roy Moore, who lost Alabama Senate race after allegations of sexual misconduct, announces another run for the seat

By: Dartunorro Clark and Vaughn Hillyard
NBC News

Photo: FolsomNatural via Flickr

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Roy Moore, the failed U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, announced Thursday that he will run again for the seat.

Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, was defeated by former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, a Democrat, in the 2017 special election after a bruising campaign that was widely viewed as a safe seat for Alabama Republicans.

The race was rocked by allegations from nine women alleging Moore had pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers or young women.

