Friday, June 7, 2019

S&P 500 Stock Market Bear Mark Yusko Forecasts Massive 2019 Downturn

By: Wes Messamore
CCN


Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko doesn’t think we’re headed for a bear market. He says we’ve been in a bear market since last September. Furthermore, Yusko forecasts the stock market will be down double digits for 2019 by year’s end.

That’s what Yusko told CNBC’s audience on Fast Money Halftime Report in an interview Friday. The other panelists scoffed at his analysis, but his interpretation of the market’s movements are as consistent with benchmark price movements as theirs:

