Senate rejects Rand Paul's balanced budget proposal

The Hill
The Senate on Monday easily rejected a plan by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to balance the budget in roughly five years.
Senators voted 22-69 against advancing the proposal, which would make steep cuts to the budget.
It fell well short of the 60 votes required to move it over Monday's hurdle, with a bipartisan majority opposing it.
Paul's budget would cut spending over a decade by more than $11 trillion compared to current spending levels.
It also revamps the Senate's budget process, includes language allowing for the expansion of health savings accounts, a top priority for Paul, and includes a provision stating that "the United States will not be a socialist nation."
C-SPAN
