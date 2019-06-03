THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Mind your business.

Monday, June 3, 2019

Senate rejects Rand Paul's balanced budget proposal

By: Jordain Carney
The Hill


The Senate on Monday easily rejected a plan by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to balance the budget in roughly five years.

Senators voted 22-69 against advancing the proposal, which would make steep cuts to the budget.

It fell well short of the 60 votes required to move it over Monday's hurdle, with a bipartisan majority opposing it.

Paul's budget would cut spending over a decade by more than $11 trillion compared to current spending levels.

It also revamps the Senate's budget process, includes language allowing for the expansion of health savings accounts, a top priority for Paul, and includes a provision stating that "the United States will not be a socialist nation."

Read more at The Hill.


Sen. Paul Calls on Senate to Cut Spending, Support His Balanced Budget - June 3, 2019


C-SPAN



Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment


Ledger Nano S - The secure hardware wallet