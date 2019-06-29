THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Thawing US-China Trade War Tensions Not Hurting Bitcoin

Trade tensions are easing between the two world powers, and bitcoin is doing fine.

By: Wesley Messamore

CCN

Photo: White House

President Donald Trump stunned the world Saturday with the announcement of a ceasefire in the U.S. China trade war.

After a high stakes face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told reporters that he would be holding off on the threat of more tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Though the bitcoin price has risen dramatically with global macro uncertainty looming heavy over the geopolitical backdrop, the price has slipped approximately 3% on Saturday to just below $12,000.

