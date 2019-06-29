Thawing US-China Trade War Tensions Not Hurting Bitcoin

By: Wesley MessamoreCCN
President Donald Trump stunned the world Saturday with the announcement of a ceasefire in the U.S. China trade war.
After a high stakes face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told reporters that he would be holding off on the threat of more tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports.
Though the bitcoin price has risen dramatically with global macro uncertainty looming heavy over the geopolitical backdrop, the price has slipped approximately 3% on Saturday to just below $12,000.
