The Anti-ICO Bitcoin Cowboy

Real Vision Finance
Jimmy Song is a Bitcoin educator, developer, and entrepreneur. In this interview, the venture partner at Blockchain Capital explains why the power of Bitcoin lies in the change it brings.
From removing the power to print money from governments to promoting entrepreneurship and minimizing rent seeking behavior in the economy, Song explains why the future for Bitcoin adoption is bright. He illuminates why he is a Bitcoin evangelist, outlines when Bitcoin could become a true medium of exchange, and reveals why he is an Initial Coin Offering skeptic. Filmed on December 13, 2018 in Austin, Texas.