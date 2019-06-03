The Huawei Test

American Institution Economic Research
“Don’t solve problems.”
So advised the late patriarch of management theory Peter Drucker.
What could Drucker have meant? Problem-solving is the chief preoccupation and agenda of nearly all business managers and their companies.
But when you “solve problems,” as Huawei’s leaders know, you tend to feed your failures, starve your strengths, and sink into costly mediocrity. Problems orient you toward the past. Entrepreneurship is about the future.
“Don’t solve problems,” said Drucker. “Instead, pursue opportunities.” When you pursue opportunities, as Huawei’s amazing history demonstrates, you can transform your entire competitive environment. You can turn your previous “problems” into the maps and matrices of a new business strategy. You can launch a juggernaut of innovation and growth.
Exemplifying this transformative wisdom are Huawei leaders Ren Zhengfei, founder-philosopher, and his extraordinary daughter Sabrina Meng, Huawei chief financial officer and guiding light of a new book published by the company, which launches with her preface. Grasping its visionary principles of finance, you can gain new Druckerian insight into the miracle of Huawei.
