The Most Popular Cryptocurrency News Website On The Internet Is Shutting Down Because Of The Google Core Update

CCN is Shutting Down after Google’s June 2019 Core Update
By: Jonas Borchgrevink
Dear readers,
Let’s get straight to it.
Google’s June 2019 Core Update rolled out on June 3th 2019 and CCN’s traffic from Google searches dropped more than 71% on mobile overnight.
As data from SEO analyzer Sistrix shows, our visibility on Google dropped from 1.2 to less than 0.6. You might say we ought not to face any issues since we’ve been at those levels and lower, in the past. What you need to realize is that we have added more people to the team, both full-timers and part-timers.
We do not want to downsize the team, we do not want to break the morale of the team. So yes, this change by Google is directly having a significant impact on us as a small independent news organization that has never received any outside funding. The money we make made on advertisements was directly funneled back into growing the team.
Our daily revenue is down by more than 90%.
We have tried to find out why our stories are no longer visible on Google by asking for guidance in Google’s Webmasters Forum. While we appreciate the help of the experts from the Google Forum, their theories for why Google has decided to basically “shut down” CCN does not appear to be entirely accurate.
(THL) When I started writing my news and opinion column at CCN, and investment advice for its sister website, Hacked, I had found my dream job, work I cared about more than any I have ever done, with very talented people I greatly admire.
This is a stunning blow to me as well as to the rest of the great team at CCN. Everyone is pulling together to mount a serious comeback on another publication owned by the same small media group run out of Norway by one of the most talented, merit-based news teams I've ever worked with. The website is HVY.com. Once I get my column started there, I will link to it here.
In the meantime while I've been working for CCN, I've been adding as much value to Humble Libertarian as I can with multiple daily updates to news and information of interest to help myself and other libertarians learn everything there is to know to become healthy, wealthy, and wise. In this time of uncertainty for me, if you have the means and the willingness to add your support to my Patreon, it means the world to me.
I've been keeping up the Humble Libertarian since 2009, so you know I'm not going to stop sharing the news and information that libertarians value for the next ten years as well. <3
