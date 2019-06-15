The Trump Administration Is Becoming Strangely Anti-Gun

Gun Owners of America
President Trump stands to lose voters in 2020 if his administration undermines the Second Amendment. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening. Consider the events of the last several weeks.
First, Attorney General William Barr announced the creation of a working group to consider ways to enforce the Lautenberg misdemeanor gun ban.
This 1996 ex post facto law was a major victory for gun control groups. It imposed a lifetime gun ban for a “crime” as minor as spanking your kid or spitting on your husband.
And one of the great, unintended consequences of the ban is that it disarmed many police officers — retroactively.
Now Barr can’t understand why the law we predicted would be ineffective has, in fact, been ineffective.
Secondly, additionally, at the request of the Justice Department, the Supreme Court turned down a petition to review whether suppressors are protected by the Second Amendment.
Read more at The Daily Caller.