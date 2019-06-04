The Unfulfilled Promise of Tiananmen Square

By: Nick Gillespie
Reason
"Tank Man Of Tiananmen" by Jamie Alexander
As we observe the 30th anniversary of the massacre by the Chinese government of as many as 10,000 peaceful protestors in Tiananmen Square, the exact meaning of the event, which most Chinese residents know nothing about, remains unclear.
Thus it has always been. Writing for Reason in our 35th anniversary issue (December 2003), Charles Paul Freund observed that the iconic image of the still-unidentified "Tank Man" supported multiple interpretations...
Read more at Reason.
No comments:
Post a Comment