This NYU Economist's Tweet Declaring Bitcoin Dead Last November Aged Beautifully

This tweet by an NYU economics professor who calls cryptocurrency fake, and bitcoin a "right wing nightmare" ––aged beautifully.
New York University economist and bitcoin-hater Nouriel Roubini has come out of hiding to take a swipe at crypto exchanges.
It's been a while since the notorious bitcoin basher has taken to Twitter to flame bitcoin. Something about a tweet by the BitMEX exchange raised Roubini's ire.
When BitMEX announced its bitcoin derivatives volume had reached $1 billion in open interest, the professor unleashed one of his characteristically scathing polemics:
