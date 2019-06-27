THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Mind your business.

Thursday, June 27, 2019

This NYU Economist's Tweet Declaring Bitcoin Dead Last November Aged Beautifully

By: Wesley Messamore
CCN

This tweet by an NYU economics professor who calls cryptocurrency fake, and bitcoin a "right wing nightmare" ––aged beautifully. 😉👌

New York University economist and bitcoin-hater Nouriel Roubini has come out of hiding to take a swipe at crypto exchanges.

It's been a while since the notorious bitcoin basher has taken to Twitter to flame bitcoin. Something about a tweet by the BitMEX exchange raised Roubini's ire.

When BitMEX announced its bitcoin derivatives volume had reached $1 billion in open interest, the professor unleashed one of his characteristically scathing polemics:

Read more at CCN.