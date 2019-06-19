This prominent MIT scientist wanted to bet his life by flying to the Moon

Fast Company
Charles Stark Draper was a character.
He was a professor at MIT and head of a research lab there. He was a pilot who often took colleagues on harrowing flights over Boston to test out and demonstrate his ideas about flight and navigation.
Doc Draper was a genius who led a group of colleagues who invented a gunsight in World War II that proved so effective that it saved thousands of allied troops from attacking German and Japanese airplanes. He also led a group that helped invent a new kind of navigation that made it possible for nuclear submarines to stay submerged for weeks, yet always know where they were.
In 1961, Draper was part of a group of scientists named “men of the year” by Time magazine—”15 brilliant Americans, exemplars of the scientists who are remaking (the) world”—including Linus Pauling and Edward Teller. (All 15, in 1961, were white men.)
Draper was also a skilled ballroom dancer; his trophies are part of the collection of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
Showman, pilot, pioneering engineer, raconteur, ballroom dancer—but what Doc Draper wanted in the end was to be an astronaut. He wanted to help fly Apollo to the Moon.
