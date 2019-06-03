Tron CEO’s Childish Warren Buffett Stunt Batters BTT Cryptocurrency

CCN
The BitTorrent cryptocurrency price tanked over 6% in Monday trading after Tron CEO Justin Sun’s latest announcement stunt flopped in hilarious fashion.
It turns out Sun was the mystery bidder who won a charity lunch auction to dine with investing oracle Warren Buffett.
This year is the 20th anniversary of Buffett’s annual charity “power lunch” auction, and a record-setting bid of $4.5 million for the lunch date made headlines Friday. The previous record was $3.45 million in 2016.
