Tucker Carlson Is Privately Advising Donald Trump On Iran–– And Urging Him Not To Attack!

The Daily Beast
In the upper echelons of the Trump administration, hawkish voices on Iran predominate—most notably Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton. But as tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated over the last few weeks, there’s been another, far different voice in the president’s ear: that of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
A source familiar with the conversations told The Daily Beast that, in recent weeks, the Fox News host has privately advised Trump against taking military action against Iran. And a senior administration official said that during the president’s recent conversations with the Fox primetime host, Carlson has bashed the more “hawkish members” of his administration.
While some Fox News hosts have argued that a conflict with Iran would be justified, Carlson has consistently criticized U.S. military intervention abroad, particularly in the Middle East. In recent weeks, he has questioned whether war with Iran would be “in anyone’s interest.” Last month, he publicly chided Bolton, saying he was intentionally escalating tensions, and that a potential conflict would “be like Christmas, Thanksgiving, his birthday wrapped into one.”
Read more at The Daily Beast.
(THL) - We wish Tucker Carlson the best of luck in persuading the president to follow the Constitutional conservative principles that would keep America out of a war with Iran...
Tucker: An Iran war would destroy Trump's presidency
On Fox News last July, Tucker Carlson said:
"We are moving toward confrontation with Iran. That should worry everybody, but it should especially concern the president’s supporters. If President Trump decides to go to war with Iran, it will destroy his presidency, just as the Iraq War destroyed the presidency of his Republican."
Amazingly enough in that segment on Fox News last July, Tucker even had on a guest–– Retired U.S. Army Col. Douglas MacGregor, and author of the book "Margin of Victory," ––who seemed to predict the Gulf of Oman incident, saying:
"You and I know there are a lot of people who would welcome conflict with Iran. That's obvious. I think the president needs to watch carefully for the potential for something like the Gulf of Tonkin incident. Many of your viewers may not remember that. It never happened. And we could very well be treated to something like that in the Gulf. We should watch for that. And this is an example of President Trump's comments on Fake News. He should not be sabotaged by Fake News."
Tucker answered:
"I agree with that. We've seen it happen twice in Syria. Twice."
Watch:
Rand Paul Is Holding The Line On Iran
Tucker Carlson isn't the only conservative who Trump is listening to closely–– and telling him not to take military action against Iran. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also enjoys the respect of the president in private conversations about U.S. foreign policy toward Iran.
As the Politico reported last August, Trump's antiwar instincts seem to connect him to Rand Paul's foreign policy counsel on a gut level:
"He infuriates West Wing aides who have had to scramble to win his support for key votes, but Rand Paul has the ear, and the affection, of the most important person in the White House: President Donald Trump.
Once bitter rivals on the Republican campaign trail, the Kentucky senator and the commander-in-chief have bonded over a shared delight in thumbing their noses at experts the president likes to deride as 'foreign policy eggheads,' including those who work in his own administration...
Both Paul and Trump routinely rail against foreign entanglements, foreign wars, and foreign aid — positions characterized as isolationist by critics and as 'America first' by the president and his supporters.
Even on points of where they disagree, Paul has extracted small victories."