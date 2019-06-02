Twitter Takes Down Accounts of China Dissidents Ahead of Tiananmen Anniversary

The New York Times
Three days before the most sensitive political anniversary on the Chinese calendar, Twitter suspended the accounts of Chinese political commentators in what it said was an accident.
The move showed starkly the global political ramifications of Silicon Valley slip-ups.
Twitter’s action, which one human rights worker said affected more than 100 users, came over several hours late Friday and early Saturday. It hit human rights lawyers, activists, college students and nationalists, who use workarounds to get access to Twitter, which is banned in China.
Just about every part of the raucous, if small, Chinese language Twitter world was affected.
Read more at The New York Times.
