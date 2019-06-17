U.S. sending 1,000 troops to Middle East amid heightened tension with Iran

NBC News
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced Monday that President Donald Trump's administration will send a thousand troops to the Middle East amid increased tensions with Iran.
Shanahan said that the increased forces were in response to a request from U.S. Central Command for defensive purposes to address air, naval and ground-based threats in the Middle East. U.S authorities accused Iran of attacks on two tankers last week, though the country's foreign minister has denied the accusations.
Read more at NBC News.