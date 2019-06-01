What happened to the freedom of speech? Why Assange's indictment should upset you

Fox News
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly states, "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press ..."
When James Madison agreed to be the scrivener at the Constitutional Convention during the summer of 1787, he could not have known that just three years later he'd be the chair of the House of Representatives committee whose task it was to draft the Bill of Rights.
In doing so, he insisted that the word "the" precede the phrase "freedom of speech" in what was to become the First Amendment, so as to reflect its pre-existence; meaning, the freedom of speech pre-existed the United States.
Madison believed that the pre-political rights, which he enumerated in the Bill of Rights, are natural to our humanity, and he articulated as much in the Ninth Amendment and in his speeches in support of the ratification of what would become the first 10 amendments.
