Derek Webb
I'm so tired of these mortal men
with their hands on their wallets and their hearts full of sin
scared of their enemies, scared of their friends
and always running for re-election
so come to DC if it be thy will
because we've never had a savior on Capitol Hill
you can always trust the devil or a politician
to be the devil or a politician
but beyond that friends you'd best beware
'cause at the Pentagon bar they're an inseparable pair
and as long as the lobbyists are paying their bills
we'll never have a savior on Capitol Hill
all of our problems gonna disappear
when we can whisper right in that President's ear
he could walk right across the reflection pool
in his combat boots and ten thousand dollar suit
you can render unto Caesar everything that's his
you can trust in his power to come to your defense
it's the way of the world, the way of the gun
it's the trading of an evil for a lesser one
so don't hold your breath or your vote until
you think you've finally found a savior up on Capitol Hill