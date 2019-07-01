Bitcoin Market Cap Is Now Over $200 Billion, Again

Wesley MessamoreHacked
As the price of bitcoin went parabolic in June, so went the bitcoin market capitalization, the total market value of all bitcoin in existence. The bitcoin skeptics and critics can shed doubt on reported exchange trading volumes all they’d like, but there is no doubt what a bitcoin can be sold for on the exchanges at any given moment, and there’s mathematical certainty about the total number of bitcoin in existence. So bitcoin’s market cap is a solid reference figure for the state of the bitcoin industry.
Following a 10-day, $500 pullback from the June 1st market price of $8,500 per Ƀ1.00, the 10-year-old digital currency suddenly erupted over the following two weeks, blowing past $13,400 for Ƀ1.00 Wednesday, putting a new All Time High in view.
