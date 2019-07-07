How mad we are to forget how little of any individual one of us there really is, how vulnerable we are....
Pray, have mercy my fellow people, my friends and my enemies. Desire mercy more than anything.
Offer mercy and a soft heart as reflexively as so many offer judgment and a heart of stone.
Give mercy liberally at every moment so you will not despair when your soul begs for it.
Do not be so blind not to know how long life is and how tragic it is for every individual at points along the way and in the final reckoning.
When things get real for you, as they do for everyone soon enough, your good conscience is all you will have. Be merciful. Love mercy.
In that moment if your conscience disturbs you, there is nothing in the world more bitter!
No one other than you can put you in such a hell.