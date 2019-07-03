How Much Money I Made During My Twenties

So when I was a young kid, I made a lot of money selling baseball cards and comic books and toys. Like I mean a lot. Thousands of dollars every weekend.
And then I started working for my dad’s business, and I was making … when I was 22 to 28, I was making 35 to 55 thousand dollars a year, but I had no expenses. I didn’t go on vacations. I didn’t buy fancy things.
A lot of you think it’s just imperative to make 100,000 dollars from the start. You’re wrong. You have so much time.
So I saved my money, and I saved my money and I saved my money some more. And then when I was 33 and 34 I had hundreds of thousands of dollars. I didn’t have millions. I had hundreds of thousands of dollars. I didn’t own a fancy car, or a watch, or a suit for that matter. I kept my expenses low. I hadn’t bought a home. I was still living in an apartment.
