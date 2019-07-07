Justin Amash doesn't rule out presidential bid, says 'big problem' if Pelosi won't start impeachment

By: Allan SmithNBC News
"From a principled moral position, she's making a mistake," Amash said of Pelosi's impeachment stance. "From a strategic position, she's making a mistake."
Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan independent, said Sunday that he hasn't ruled out running for president in 2020 and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stance against launching impeachment proceedings "a mistake."
Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union" after he announced in a July 4th Washington Post op-ed that he was leaving the Republican Party, Amash said he "still wouldn't rule" out a presidential bid.
"I believe that I have to use my skills, my public influence, where it serves the country best," Amash said. "And I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whatever way works best."
Read more at NBC News.