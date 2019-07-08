Russian Military Plans Swarms Of Lethal 'Jihadi-Style' Drones Carrying Explosives

Zak DoffmanForbes
In May, I reported that the Iranian-backed terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad had released a video purporting to show an IED being dropped from a small drone onto Israeli tanks on the Gaza border. The terrorist threat from drones is a serious concern to authorities around the world, with the vulnerability of aircraft and crowded spaces a particular cause for concern.
Now, Russia's military has decided to get in on the act, taking a lesson from the militants it has also faced in the Middle East, arming its own miniature (read domestic-sized) drones as a new battlefield tactic. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told Izvestia that it is exploring the use of such drones to deliver lethal payloads.
(THL) This is why gun control laws don't address the root problem.
Very soon we will not be able to stop anyone with few resources from being able to cheaply make a drone, put a bomb on it, and fly it remotely right into your face. Ask Nicolás Maduro.
It is only a matter of time. And not much time. We have a small window to get our act together, and stop oppressing, mistreating, or abusing anyone, not give anyone any cause to feel resentful.
The 5G network goes up within a few years. They'll be using it to direct automated vehicles, and people will be able to use it to remotely fly drones miles, or oceans away.
The only way to have security in an era with this level of widely available technology is to be kind to everyone and treat everyone with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.
That's why thoughts and prayers are not only useful in the fight against acts of terror, they are the only useful tool we've got.
Better get back in touch with our humanity and conscience and deploy empathy with all we've got. We all have a moral obligation to do this as technology makes everyone so powerful.
PS: Be more afraid of state actors than terrorists.
Terrorists' body count doesn't hold a candle to the super nova of human carnage wrought by governments...