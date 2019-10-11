Why Voter Reform Trumps Impeachment

The Independent Voter Network
Impeachment headlines have dominated the news cycle for much of Donald Trump’s presidency. The relentless clamor for impeachment, along with the lack of anything substantial so far for Democrats to hang their hat on as an impeachable offense, smacks of partisan fervor and political gamesmanship, rather than serious and enlightened statecraft.
The loudest voices for impeachment appear to have their end in mind ahead of any facts that might turn up impeachable offenses, and they’ve spent President Trump’s first term scouring for the facts to shoe-horn in to their predetermined agenda.
Read more at The Independent Voter Network.